Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594,461 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 16,975,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,778,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.