Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,660,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 258,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

