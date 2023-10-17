Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 608,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

