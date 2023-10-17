Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $246.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $248.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

