Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 183,885 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

