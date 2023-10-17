Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 131.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 201.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

