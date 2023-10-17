PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PotlatchDeltic

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.