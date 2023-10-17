Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Lowered to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.