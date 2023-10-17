Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.59. 268,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,141. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

