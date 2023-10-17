Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807,536. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.