Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.13. The company had a trading volume of 728,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.