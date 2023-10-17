Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,846. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

