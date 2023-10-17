Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

