Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. 115,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.