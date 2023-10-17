Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.17. 634,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

