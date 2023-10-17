Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.99. The stock had a trading volume of 591,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,558. The company has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.21 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

