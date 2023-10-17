Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $298.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

