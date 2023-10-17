Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 935,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,284. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

