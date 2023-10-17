Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.84. 509,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

