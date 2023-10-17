Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.70. The stock had a trading volume of 160,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

