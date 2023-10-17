Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. 1,740,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

