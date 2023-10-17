Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 41,331 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,331 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,966,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.