Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.02. 21,731,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,291,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.20. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

