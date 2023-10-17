Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $219,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $265,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $826.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.