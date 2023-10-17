PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 9.6 %

PRCT opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.