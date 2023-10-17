Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $158.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

