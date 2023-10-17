Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $159.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

