ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 21,361,087 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 21.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,305,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

