ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 21,361,087 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
