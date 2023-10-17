Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.60

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $19.87. Quanterix shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 19,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Quanterix Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

In other Quanterix news, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 20,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

