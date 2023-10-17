Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.21. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 203,168 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 21.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $625.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $5,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.