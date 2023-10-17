Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RRC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

