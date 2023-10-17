Raymond James Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.75

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORE. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORE

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$89.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.