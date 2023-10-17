Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Raymond James worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

