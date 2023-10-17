RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 34.5 %
RDHL stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $38.40.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
