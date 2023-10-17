RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 34.5 %

RDHL stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.