RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLFree Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 34.5 %

RDHL stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

