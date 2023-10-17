Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $843.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $824.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

