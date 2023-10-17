Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $25.75 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 59.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $253.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regional Management had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $133.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $77,641.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,461.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

