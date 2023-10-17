Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Regis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regis stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

About Regis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

