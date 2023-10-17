Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of Regis stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
