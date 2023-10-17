Reik & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reik & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.14. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

