Reviewing MBG (MBGH) & Its Rivals

MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report) is one of 154 public companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MBG to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MBG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBG 0 0 0 0 N/A MBG Competitors 206 1214 2468 40 2.60

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 33.26%. Given MBG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MBG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

27.1% of MBG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MBG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MBG N/A N/A -0.15 MBG Competitors $13.98 billion $169.53 million -42.54

MBG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MBG. MBG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares MBG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBG N/A N/A N/A MBG Competitors -40.21% -86.52% -5.43%

MBG Holdings Inc. provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.

