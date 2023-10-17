Reviewing Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) & Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Wajax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pool and Wajax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 1 3 6 0 2.50 Wajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Pool currently has a consensus price target of $386.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Wajax has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.89%. Given Pool’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pool is more favorable than Wajax.

This table compares Pool and Wajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $5.78 billion 2.41 $748.46 million $15.09 23.58 Wajax N/A N/A N/A $2.48 8.80

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Wajax. Wajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wajax pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Pool pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wajax pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pool has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Wajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 10.32% 45.78% 15.91% Wajax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pool beats Wajax on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers. It also provides bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, industrial electric motors and variable frequency drives, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; combination sweeper scrubbers, container handlers, electric ride scooters, end rider trucks, forklifts, order pickers, pallet stackers and trucks, reach stackers, rider and walk behind sweepers, side loaders, tow tractors, and utility vehicles; and equipment transport, filtration, fluid handling, mining excavators, rigid frame trucks, rope shovel, underground battery powered and drill jumbos, underground haul trucks and loaders, underground roof bolters and scaling machines, and underground utility trucks. In addition, the company offers power generation solutions; and cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms, as well as storage system design, installation, and inspection services. Further, it offers equipment rentals, equipment parts and support, and engineered repair services. The company was formerly known as Wajax Income Fund and changed its name to Wajax Corporation in January 2011. Wajax Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

