Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $35.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on RVMD
Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.
Revolution Medicines Stock Up 14.1 %
RVMD opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.41.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.