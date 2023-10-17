Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $35.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,048 shares of company stock worth $4,224,089 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

RVMD opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

