Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.71 and a 200-day moving average of $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

