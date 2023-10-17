Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lessened by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,752,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $291.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

