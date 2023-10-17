Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RCI opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.377 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

