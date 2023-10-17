Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$66.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.93.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$53.62 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.23 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.05. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

