Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$66.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.93.
Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.6 %
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
