Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $56,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.11 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

