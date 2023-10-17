Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $65,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,819.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,691 shares of company stock valued at $756,620. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 33.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,248,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.