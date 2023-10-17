Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.