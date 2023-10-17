Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) vs. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head to Head Survey

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safehold and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Safehold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -14.88% 0.35% 0.13% Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safehold and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safehold and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $309.06 million 3.50 $421.29 million ($4.96) -3.41 Ladder Capital $321.07 million 3.94 $142.22 million $1.12 8.89

Safehold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Safehold pays out -14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Safehold on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.