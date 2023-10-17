Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,804 shares of company stock valued at $141,924,969. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

CRM traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $210.53. 1,029,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

